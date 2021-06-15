The city of Victoria’s emergency outdoor watering ban could be in effect for another week or so, according to City Manager Dana Hardie.
Hardie, during Monday’s City Council meeting, said she hopes to be able to “lift the ban in the next 7 to 10 days,” adding that “a number of people” are not complying with the ban.
The city announced the ban via social media outlets and has also installed signs along city streets to notify residents of the ban. Door hangers are also expected to be available and utilized by mid week, she said.
The outdoor watering ban went into effect June 10.
City officials determined a water shortage, due to increased irrigation, threatens the city’s water supply system and firefighting capabilities. During the watering ban, water may not be used from the city’s water supply systems for lawn and garden sprinkling, irrigation, or car washing at any time.
During the off season, the city’s water treatment plant produces an average of 700,000 gallons of water a day for Victoria, according to city officials. On June 9, the plant produced an all-time high of 3.5 million gallons of water for Victoria — five times the normal amount produced during the off season.
That increased amount caused by water use for irrigation causes stress on the water treatment plant to effectively treat and filter the city’s water during peak times of the day (usually between 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.). It also reduces reserves that the fire department might require.
Violators of the ban will initially receive a warning, followed by a $75 fine for a second offense and $250 for a third offense.