The city of Victoria is seeking a resident to fill a vacancy on the Victoria City Council. State law allows this seat to be filled by appointment. This at-large councilor seat term expires on Dec. 31, 2022.
The seat was formerly held by Deb McMillan, who was elected mayor in the November election.
Residents of Victoria ages 18+ who wish to apply are to submit a letter of interest and a brief resume describing relevant work and life experiences that have prepared them for this position by noon on Jan. 26.
The Victoria City Council will conduct a public interview of all candidates immediately following its regular City Council Meeting on Feb. 8, 2021, which begins at 6:30 p.m. The interviews will be broadcast live on Mediacom Channel 8 and the City’s YouTube channel. Additional interview times may be scheduled as needed.
Questions about the specific responsibilities of this position may be directed to any member of the Victoria City Council (council@ci.victoria.mn.us) or to City Manager Dana Hardie (dhardie@ci.victoria.mn.us) or via phone at 952-443-4211.
Apply online at www.ci.victoria.mn.us/council-opening.