After Chanhassen City Council awarded the construction contract in the April 26 meeting, the 2021 City Pavement Rehabilitation project, which will improve seven miles of roadway in neighborhoods across Chanhassen, is scheduled to begin construction in early May.
The project, which will cost almost $4.9 million, covers six areas: the Lake Lucy Road area (east of Powers Boulevard), Choctaw Circle area, Kurvers Point Road area, Marsh Drive area, Redwing Lane area, and the Trappers Pass area. Improvements include pavement rehabilitation, curb and gutter replacement and water main rehabilitation. The construction contract was awarded to Northwest Asphalt, the lowest of the seven bids.
The city evaluates its streets and trails every three years and grades them on a pavement condition index (PCI) on a scale from 100, representing a new street, to 0, a gravel road. They try to maintain an overall grade of 70 PCI, and this project, when completed, will raise their average from just under 70 to about 72, said assistant city engineer George Bender.
The affected streets have only had crack sealing, patching and seal coats maintenance, and were not built to current standards, according to a city report.
“Many people expressed a desire to have more than just typical patching and sealing, and sustaining a reliable and safe transportation network is certainly important to the city and its residents,” said Bender. “This type of maintenance should not be deferred...last year, we had a very good reason.”
Because of loss of state funding due to COVID-19 and potential negative economic impacts on Chanhassen residents during the pandemic, the city postponed all planned road construction projects, including the City Pavement Rehabilitation, until 2021 last summer. Construction was initially going to begin in July 2020 and finish by November 2020.
Street costs are funded by the city’s pavement management program; the revenue comes from the franchise fee (the $10 monthly fee in residents’ utility statements instituted in 2020 to fund the program), the tax levy, municipal state aid funds and special assessments to the residents. (Because the streets are all city streets, there are no municipal state aid funds utilized for this particular project, Bender added.)
The city held several public engagement open houses, two in 2020 and one in April 2021, and sent postcards and letters to residents affected. The majority of respondents supported the project, according to council documents.
Councilors Dan Campion, Jerry McDonald and Lucy Rehm live in the affected neighborhoods, and raised concerns about voting on the project due to conflicts of interest. City attorney Andrea McDowell Poehler clarified that the need for the council to reach a majority outweighs any concerns regarding conflicts, and all councilors voted in favor.
Though there’s no official construction schedule yet, the city hopes to complete the improvements before winter of 2021. If the work isn’t completed, it will resume next spring.