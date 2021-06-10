The Discover Victoria Classic Car Night has returned and Bill Sanchez couldn’t be happier.
“I love looking at the older cars, but I’m also ready to just be out again and see a bunch of people enjoying summer,” the city resident recently said while in downtown. “I guess it’s true; that you don’t know how good you have things, like a car show and spending time with friends, until you don’t have it.”
There are seven more car show nights on the calendar (the first was June 9) in the downtown business district.
Dr. Nate Servey, vice president of the Victoria Business Association, said he’s heard from many people who are anxious for the car show to return.
“It’s been a long year. It will great to have people in downtown Victoria again,” he said. “I think people are eager to be outside and are excited to have the feel of being downtown again. There will be some great cars to show off.”
Car shows are scheduled 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 23; July 14, 28; Aug. 11, 25; and Sept. 8, 22.
Organizers had planned to charge a $5 per car admission fee for car shows this season, but the committee of volunteers recently decided against the idea, according to a social media post by the organization. Admission fees are now optional. However, season-long reserved parking is $250.
There are also four major sponsors for the events, including: ENKI Brewing, Vic's Bar & Grill, John Wichmann at ReMax, and Cornerstone Insurance Agency, according to the post.