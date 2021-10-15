Masks have become a staple of everyday life since COVID-19 took hold. However, while masking mandates have been relaxed, the COVID-19 delta variant is a reminder that masks aren’t going away yet.
But masks can have impacts, particularly when it comes to communicating. Over the past year, experts in speech pathology and within the deaf community have learned to adapt.
The situation COVID-19 has created is new to everyone, said Anna Boyer, a Children’s Minnesota speech pathologist. Parents often worry about their children’s changing learning environment, Boyer said.
When children are learning to speak, especially in the early stages, visuals are very important, Boyer said. When doing speech therapy, she will hold toys and pictures near her mouth so children watch her mouth, as well as hear the words.
“Watching somebody else speak can actually get us to activate the part of our brain that we use when we’re speaking,” Boyer said. “What we’re doing is to kind of get them ready to try it and prompt them to be successful on their own when they try to say the word.”
Masking has forced some changes to speech therapy sessions. The use of clear panel masks has been helpful for those who need visuals.
Masks also tend to promote mumbling, so Boyer is even more cognizant to speak slower, more articulately and a little louder. It’s especially important to make sure to have children’s attention before she starts speaking.
“I want them to try a word or a sound that I know is hard. I want to make sure that he is focused and ready to listen before I give those models or those instructions,” Boyer said.
Boyer emphasizes that children in speech therapy are still making “really good” progress. The children are resilient, adaptable and show her that they can overcome these obstacles and learn. Plus, children are getting a lot of time without masks to learn from family members at home.
“We haven’t seen like, ‘Ope, now that we’re all wearing masks, we’re not. you know, making those gains,’” Boyer said. “Kids are amazing.”
Masking is integral to keeping the community safe and healthy, Boyer said, adding there is more to come on if masks will have any lasting impact.
DEAF COMMUNITY
The use of masks does create a logistical challenge for people who are deaf, deafblind and hard of hearing, said Dan Millikin, the division director for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services Division with the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Masks cover a lot of facial cues, which are part of the grammatical structure in ASL, he added.
Due to masking and social distancing, deaf people aren’t able to see people’s speech patterns because they are obstructed. At the start of the pandemic, when people first started masking, the deaf community wasn’t sure how they were going to communicate, Millikin said.
“It was a learning curve … it was very tough. But a year and a half later, we have adapted,” Millikin said.
While some people are still experiencing challenges when it comes to masking, generally, people have a better sense of how to work around it, Millikin said. Clear panel masks, an interpreter, pen and paper and even phone apps are all tools that aid communication.
“We’ve developed some different strategies and some different avenues to be able to mitigate those issues,” Millikin said.
Millikin accentuates the importance of patience. If someone is speaking to him, he will tell them “I can’t hear, one second, I’m deaf” and use an app for them to speak into, which will turn to text on the screen.
“Most importantly of all is patience and empathy,” Millikin said.
Gretchen O’Keefe-Ricci, of Prior Lake, echoed the virtue of patience. O’Keefe-Ricci is deaf and is a District 112 ASL teacher at Chaska High School.
When people are in a public place and they are interacting with someone who has different access abilities, it’s important to be flexible, patient and willing to change communication modes to not exclude any group of people,” O’Keefe-Ricci said.
“I think hearing people want to put things in a box sometimes of, this is the only way we’re going to be able to communicate,” O’Keefe-Ricci said. “I really push them to become more comfortable and being more accepting of different ways of communication.”
Another challenge is the general public’s knowledge of deaf culture, O’Keefe-Ricci said. Both O’Keefe-Ricci and Millikin emphasize that not all deaf people read lips.
According to Millikin, “There isn’t a one size fits all.” Some people know sign language, some depend on lip reading and some use no lip reading at all. “It’s really more on a case-by-case basis,” he said.
Despite the communication barrier masks can create, we’re continuing to use masks for safety but are also encouraging people to get vaccinated, Millikin said.
“If we can get vaccinated, then we’re able to mitigate those communication barriers,” Millikin said.