Connie Schibilla, a Chanhassen resident for 22 years, has received the Rotary Club of Chanhassen's 2021 Distinguished Service Award. Schibilla served as the grand marshal of the city’s Fourth of July parade on Sunday.
“I'm very humbled and honored to have received the award,” Schibilla said. “There are so many others that are more deserving in my opinion ... I absolutely love the people in our group and citizens of Chanhassen, they're just amazing.”
Each year, the Chanhassen Rotary Club selects a volunteer to be the distinguished service award winner. The volunteers are people who made a difference and made the community a better place to live, said Mike Howe, a Rotary member since 2002 and the chairperson for the award committee.
“We wanted to honor those people. The great volunteers that help make our community what it is,” Howe said.
Schibilla has been a Rotary member since 2018. She had been a Love INC volunteer for 12 years before becoming an employee three years ago. She is coordinator of the FurniShare store, which provides household items for families in need and sells donated furniture to raise money. She is also the general manager of the used clothing stores.
The Love INC Ministries is dedicated to giving people a fresh start and lending a helping hand, Schibilla said, adding it could be any of us that lost our job or home.
“I just kind of put myself in their place and say, ‘That could be me,’” Schibilla said. “How would I want to be treated?”
According to Schibilla, she enjoys being a Rotary member because of its sense of community. One of the club’s main concerns is making Chanhassen the wonderful community it is and working hand in hand with the city. She recently took on the role of director of community service. In the role, she will find team leads for community service projects.
Howe described Schibilla as a whirlwind. She has talent, creativity, high energy, is a pleasure to work with and takes on any task with a smile. Other people from the Rotary club would say the same thing, he said.
Howe recalls meeting Schibilla on an evening before one of the Rotary’s spring galas. She was working hard getting things lined up and she wasn’t even a Rotary member yet. She gave her time, efforts and creativity to make the galas tremendous events, he said.
“Her fingerprints are on most rotary community events in some fashion,” Howe said.
The award committee is honored to even review the candidate nominations, Howe said. When he looks at their resumes, it makes him tired and he wonders when they sleep, he said with a laugh.
“It's amazing when you look at some of the things these folks have done and what change they’ve brought, how passionate they are,” Howe said. “There's a lot of folks out there that represents a tremendous ideal, Connie’s one.”
Schibilla works as an on-site event director for BI Worldwide, a meeting solutions company that organizes events, meetings and training to help businesses produce results and keep their employees engaged.
When Schibilla isn’t volunteering or working, she can be found watching her granddaughter play softball or her grandson participate in robotics, gardening or spending time on Lake Minnetonka.
For those who want to get involved in helping the community but don’t know where to start, Schibilla suggested visiting loveinccc.org. There, people can find a list of its ministries to get involved in.