Cuzzy's Brick House, at 2880 Chaska Boulevard, Chaska.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The Cuzzy's Costume 5K and Little Goblin's 1/4 Mile Fun Run is Saturday, Oct. 30

The event begins at Cuzzy's Brick House, 2880 Chaska Blvd, Chaska. There will be a costume contest, but costumes are optional.

Times:

  • 7:30 a.m.: Race Day Registration Opens
  • 10 a.m.: 5K Costume Walk/Run Start
  • 11 a.m.: Little Goblin's Costume Fun Run
  • 11:15 a.m.: Awards & Prizes
  • Noon: Post Race Activities begin

The cost of the event is $32 for the 5K run/walk; or $17 for the kids run. After Oct. 16, the cost is $37 for the 5K run/walk; $22 for the kids run. Part of the proceeds go to Flags and Honor of Minnesota.

Registration and more info at www.solemotionrace.com.

