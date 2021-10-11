The Cuzzy's Costume 5K and Little Goblin's 1/4 Mile Fun Run is Saturday, Oct. 30
The event begins at Cuzzy's Brick House, 2880 Chaska Blvd, Chaska. There will be a costume contest, but costumes are optional.
Times:
- 7:30 a.m.: Race Day Registration Opens
- 10 a.m.: 5K Costume Walk/Run Start
- 11 a.m.: Little Goblin's Costume Fun Run
- 11:15 a.m.: Awards & Prizes
- Noon: Post Race Activities begin
The cost of the event is $32 for the 5K run/walk; or $17 for the kids run. After Oct. 16, the cost is $37 for the 5K run/walk; $22 for the kids run. Part of the proceeds go to Flags and Honor of Minnesota.
Registration and more info at www.solemotionrace.com.