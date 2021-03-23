More backyard chickens could be crossing the road into Chanhassen.
Chanhassen resident Kelly Davidson submitted a citizen action request asking the city council to reconsider the 2019 ordinance that bans backyard chickens on properties less than one acre.
Davidson and his family moved to Chanhassen in 2019 and raised backyard chickens while living in Duluth, which allows up to five backyard hens on small plots of land with a city permit.
“Chickens are funny, quirky, have their own personalities and don’t make a lot of noise. They make a great pet, and they produce eggs, another benefit. It was a learning opportunity for my kids about responsibility, sustainability and recycling, and they brought our community together,” Davidson said in the March 22 Chanhassen City Council meeting.
He also created a spreadsheet of 25 other cities’ chicken ordinances, noting that most towns do not have a lot size requirement and none allow roosters.
Community development director Kate Aanenson explained that the city surveyed residents on chickens in 2019 and noted that there were several unintended consequences, such as attracting predators to backyards.
Mayor Elise Ryan said councilors can discuss the topic during a monthly roundtable and at a work session, before following up with Davidson.
The council meeting was also the first for new City Manager Laurie Hokkanen, whose first day was March 22.