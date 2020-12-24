Carver County partnered with Ridgeview Medical Clinic to purchase a semi-trailer outfitted as a mobile clinic and emergency response vehicle using CARES Act funding.
The county designated $500,000 from its Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds for the joint acquisition, according to a county press release.
The trailer is operational, with Ridgeview currently utilizing it to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to its employees in the first priority group. The county plans to use the trailer in support of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the coming months.
“It is the intent of Public Health to bring low cost quality mobile health care and immunization services to where people live,” said Richard Scott, the County’s Public Health Director. “This vehicle greatly expands access and utilization of critical medical and health care services to residents who may have challenges getting these services through current health care clinic locations.”
Long-term use of the trailer expands options for health screening, basic lab work for AIC, STD and other concerns, health education, nutrition and lifestyle counseling services. Scott added he hopes the county and partners can offer dental and basic physician and/or advanced practice nursing services in the future with the use of this vehicle. Ridgeview plans to use the trailer for emergency response, mobile clinic, and vaccination and testing services as needed.
The trailer contains six exam spaces, a lab, conference room and a restroom.