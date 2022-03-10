Carver County Public Health recently announced its March COVID-19 vaccine clinics to serve people who want to receive first, second or booster doses.
All clinics are held at the Government Center, 600 East Fourth St., Chaska, from 3-5 p.m.
Residents living in Chaska, Chanhassen, Carver and Victoria that need transportation to and from the Government Center for vaccine appointments can use SouthWest Transit’s Prime service for free. Call 952-797-7463 to book a ride or visit www.swprime.org.
Call Public Health at 952-361-1559 with questions or visit www.co.carver.mn.us/covid19vaccine to register.
March 15
- For ages 12+
- Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines offered
March 22
- For ages 5-17 years old
- Pfizer vaccine offered
March 29
- For ages 12+
- Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines offered