The Carver County/Scott County Mobility Management Committee seeks a Carver County resident to serve as a member for 2022.
Smart Link serves as one of the county’s mass transit service providers. A partnership between Scott and Carver counties, SmartLink improves coordination and access to all transportation resources in the two counties and is referred to as Mobility Management.
Mobility Management manages coordinated transportation services to customers, including older adults, people with disabilities, and individuals with lower incomes and lack of a personal vehicle.
Residents interested in joining the Mobility Management Advisory Committee should contact Kate Probert Fagundes at kprobert@co.carver.mn.us or at 952-361-1713.
Meetings are held quarterly in 2022: Monday, May 2; Monday, Aug. 1; Monday, Nov. 7. All meetings take place 3:30-4:30 p.m. and are currently held virtually.