Carver County Parks has issued a warning to dog owners at Lake Minnewashta Regional Park's Off Leash Dog Park in Chanhassen.
"The recent lack of facility upkeep by patrons has led to unsightly and unsanitary conditions," states the Carver County Parks notice. "If sanitary conditions are not met, an indefinite closure of the facility is planned until sanitary conditions are achieved."
The deadline for conditions to "dramatically improve" is 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10.
To keep the facility open, cleanups are scheduled 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 and Sunday Feb. 9. County staff will provide buckets and shovels. However, volunteers are asked to "bring a tool to assist in the effort."
"County ordinance requires any person in a park with a pet to possess an appropriate device for cleaning up pet feces and disposing of in a sanitary manner," notes the county.