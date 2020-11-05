A Carver County-based partnership, created to help local seniors and low-income residents increase their access to healthy and affordable foods during the pandemic, ended up being far more successful than organizers originally anticipated, according to a press release.
The effort reached out to senior housing complex managers and others to find residents interested in and willing to plant a patio garden. Those who signed up received, contact free, a patio planter fabric bag, soil and plants, herbs and/or seeds and planting instructions. More than 160 households in the county ended up participating, according to the release.
“Carver County seniors wanted a way to garden and grow their own food for mental health and healthy eating purposes and to reduce trips to the store. The high level of participation really amplified just how important this effort was to those individuals,” stated Caitlin Huiras, public health program specialist with Carver County Health and Human Services.
Carver County Public Health helped organize the effort and fund materials for the patio gardens through its Statewide Health Improvement Partnership program.