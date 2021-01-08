The Carver County Board of Commissioners recently approved its 2021 budget and levy.
The county administrator’s recommended 2021 tax levy increased by $1.4 million to $60.5 million, marking a 2.37% increase over the 2020 levy, according to a Carver County press release.
By capturing the tax base from new construction, the county’s tax impact on the average value home is zero, according to the release. Economic benchmarks, including property market values and new construction, show improved growth from 2019. For example, the county’s $368,000 average value home increased in value by 1.5% compared to last year, the release stated.
“This budget and levy balances the county’s need to support our residents, especially those negatively impacted by the current pandemic, with the need to have a zero county property tax impact on the average priced home to help support residents during this challenging time,” County Administrator David Hemze said.
The 2021 budget totals $177.5 million, a $30.5 million (20.75%) increase from 2020 budget of $147,016,165. The net increase is primarily the result of planned road and bridge construction projects for 2021, the release stated.