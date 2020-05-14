Dem Wurtzer said she cringed a bit when she heard the news.
“I guess I figured it would happen someday, but you always hope that news never comes,” she said Sunday, while discussing notification over the weekend that Carver County registered its first death related to COVID-19.
“I cringed a bit because I guess we all wonder how bad this is going to get; how many of the numbers we hear are accurate and how much of this is political or real,” Wurtzer, of Chaska, said outside a convenience store.
As of Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health was reporting 11,799 confirmed cases, with 591 COVID-19 related deaths — 472 of those from long-term or assisted living facilities.
Carver County has reported 92 confirmed cases and the death of one person between ages 50 and 59, reported on Saturday.
CRYSTAL BALL
Will the numbers keep rising in Carver County?
“No one has a crystal ball on this,” said Richard Scott, deputy director of Carver County’s health and human services division, adding that history suggests the impact of the virus is likely to get worse before leveling and decreasing.
“Depending on which study you look at, we could have 10 to 100 times more (cases) in a community that have not been confirmed,” he said, adding that testing is now being done at the Two Twelve Medical Center in Chaska.
The rise in cases is something that was not initially anticipated, Scott said.
“That’s probably one of the things I regret the most is early on, based on the information I was receiving, it did appear we were able to contain it,” he said. “I subsequently learned that the level of the spread was happening much easier than we thought at the time.”
CONFIRMED CASES
Scott recently provided a summary of the state’s COVID-19 situation to the Carver City Council. Statistics in that presentation indicated that the age groups 30-39 years and 70-plus years had the highest percentage of confirmed cases at about 18 percent.
The age groups 20-29, 40-49 and 50-59 were slightly above 15 percent, while the 60-69 age category was around 11 percent.
“I included that slide to clarify the misconception of who can contract it, which is pretty much across the board, except for the people under 18,” Scott said. “There may be a higher percentage of younger people who have it, but we just don’t know about it because they don’t have the symptoms and haven’t been tested.”
Scott said the relatively low number of cases in Carver County could be linked to people abiding by the stay-at-home request and other preventative measures. No confirmed cases have been reported in any of the county’s long-term care facilities.
He said public cell phone data, where companies monitor people’s cell phone locations, indicates “about 51 percent of Carver County residents are staying at home and another 10 to 15 percent only travel within a mile of home. We are being pretty compliant with staying at home.”
“There may also be a little luck involved, but we were quick to respond to hospital, long-term care and congregate care facilities, making sure they had adequate personal protective equipment and policies in place where we could support them in being compliant,” Scott said.
And about reopening businesses, Scott said: “If you are too quick to open up the floodgates, we will rapidly re-infect people” based on previous pandemics and secondary spikes. “Those communities which were more conservative and gradual, there was less of a spike than those who were quick to get back to normal.”
Angela Desmond, 43, of Chaska, while wearing a mask, said she is frustrated by “big box” stores being open “with hundreds of people in there at a time, when a small local business with all the safety measures in place is not allowed to be open with a few people at a time.”
“Let us decide if we want to go out, where we want to shop,” Desmond said.