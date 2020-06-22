The second Discover Victoria Classic Car Night of the season, scheduled for Wednesday (June 24), has been canceled because of public health concerns.
But hope exists that the remaining six may be held.
“I’m holding on to hope as much as I can,” said Mitch Peterson, chairman of the event. “The permitting is in place; the city is on board with it; and the businesses are certainly anxious for it.”
The shows drew record crowds last summer, averaging about 325 cars per event, making it the largest bimonthly car show in the state. The most sizeable show had about 425 vehicles.
“We’re following state health guidelines (on COVID-19) on what we should or should not do, so right now we don’t have much of a choice, because our crowds had been so big last year,” Peterson said. “We will keep planning for the shows and cancel them one at a time if necessary.”
The next car show in the city’s downtown area is scheduled for July 8, from 5-8 p.m. The last one of the season is set for Sept. 23.
“We will try to do everything possible to have these because we know how much people like them and how much it helps downtown businesses,” Peterson said, adding that the Lions Club is assisting with volunteers this year.
City officials have “been phenomenal” with communication and direction on the event, Peterson said, adding: “They have the final say and I’m not going to argue with them. We’d love to have the car shows, but we don’t want to have the event be a reason for another outbreak.”
Tim Johnson and Paul Gistow, both of Chaska, took time away from a meal at a Victoria restaurant to say they routinely attend the car shows.
“We come to Victoria a lot because it’s a cool little place with good places to eat,” Johnson said, getting a nod of approval from Gistow. “We both love old cars too, so it’s doubly nice when they have the shows too.”
Peterson said “Plan B” might be a “roll-in, where maybe we do a residential parade with the classic cars,” adding the possibility of recording such an event and putting it online.
“We’re trying to come up with some things that might work,” he said. “I’m hearing from a lot of people about how much they miss them.”