Chaska resident Dan Kessler has announced he will seek the District 47B seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
The district includes Chaska and parts of Chanhassen, Victoria, and Laketown Township.
Kessler said he will ask for the DFL endorsement. In 2018, Greg Boe (R-Chaska) defeated Democrat Donzel Leggett to win the seat by a 117-vote margin.
“As a psychologist, every day I work with individuals and families to seek solutions to problems so they can live healthier, happier lives,” Kessler said, in a press release. “I believe we need more pragmatic problem solvers like this in St. Paul. If elected to serve, our communities can count on me to support our quality of life and values.”
“Kessler and his wife, Michelle Love, raised their children in Chaska, and the Kessler family loves all that eastern Carver County has to offer,” states the release.
Kessler is a member of the Chaska Curling Center. Love is a disabled athlete who won the inaugural handcycle division of the Boston Marathon. Their family enjoys hiking and biking local trails and enjoying locally owned restaurants.
Kessler is a practicing psychologist working in a primary care clinic, with a master’s degree from George Mason University and a Doctor of Psychology from Florida Tech.
“His campaign will focus on affordable health care and prescription drugs, a quality education that prepares the workforce of the future, and opportunities for all eastern Carver County families to succeed,” the release stated.
For more information, visit kesslerforhouse.com; facebook.com/kesslerforhouse; and Twitter @KesslerForHouse.