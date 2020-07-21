Deb McMillan has announced her candidacy for the city of Victoria mayor position.
McMillan is currently serving her first term as a Victoria city councilor.
“During my time as a City Council member, I am proud of the work we’ve done in Victoria. As mayor, it will be my intention to continue to support our priorities of expanding our tax base to attract more business and commercial properties to Victoria, and diversifying housing options so residents of Victoria can be home in Victoria no matter their stage in life,” McMillan stated in a press release.
McMillan has worked with chambers of commerce since May 2000. She began her chamber career serving as president of the Waconia Chamber of Commerce. She was hired as president/CEO of the Chaska Area Chamber of Commerce in 2007 and subsequently led a task force to merge the Chaska, Chanhassen and Victoria chambers of commerce, forming the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce where she served as president/CEO.
McMillan joined the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce in 2013 as vice president of Public Policy and led the chamber’s local, state and federal advocacy efforts, as well as the chamber’s Political Action Committee.
In 2019, McMillan became the director for the Center for Workforce Solutions at the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce before starting her own consulting business in 2020.
“As mayor, you can expect thoughtful, respectful leadership and independent thinking that is considerate and responsive to the businesses and citizens of Victoria,” she stated.