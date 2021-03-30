Chanhassen Dinner Theatres presents "Icons of the Jazz Sextet."
The virtual performance featuring the JazzMN Sextet, will be available from April 29 to June 24 as part of the Chan@Home concert series.
The JazzMN Sextet, members of the larger JazzMN Orchestra, will explore the foundations of modern jazz by recreating classic sextet performances.
This program features favorites by Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Horace Silver, Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers, and Art Farmer & Benny Golson’s Jazztet.
The JazzMN Sextet includes JC Sanford, trombone and JazzMN’s artistic director; Pete Whitman, saxophones; Adam Rossmiller, trumpet; Mary Louise Knutson, piano; Jeff Bailey, bass and Phil Hey, drums.
Over 1,000 households tuned in to the last JazzMN live stream performance.
Tickets are $20 for a single view and $40 for a household (up to four guests). Info at www.chanhassendt.com.