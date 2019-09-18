Discovery United Methodist Church in Chanhassen presents a music series over the course of the coming year entitled “On the Margins: Music to strengthen the ties of our community.”
The series will feature a wide range of talent, ranging from a Native pride dancer to an traditional Irish trio, according to a press release.
“We are excited to share these unique voices into our space, and to grow from the opportunity to hear their music and their stories," stated Molly Clinefelter, series coordinator and director of music at Discovery.
All concerts are pay what you can, with a free-will donation collected at each event.
The visiting artists will perform during the 9:30 service, followed by a free meal, with a 45-minute performance starting at 11:15.
MUSIC SERIES
Oct. 4-Ovation Chorus: Ovation is the portable version of One Voice Mixed Chorus — a smaller a cappella ensemble that brings One Voice’s music and message almost anywhere. For 16 years, One Voice has taken its message of hope, inclusiveness, and equality to communities outside the metro areas where LGBT resources are often hard to find. Info at www.onevoicemn.org.
Nov. 10-Native Pride Dance Sean "Stands Good" Soukkala: Native Pride Dancer, Sean "Stands Good" Soukkala will exhibit the Men's Grass Dance and is one of many dancers who work with the St. Paul-based Native Pride Productions, Inc., traveling all over the world sharing their culture through music and dance. Info at www.nativepridearts.org/company.html.
Dec. 15-Lessons and Carols at Discovery. On The Margins: What the Cast of Characters at the Nativity can Teach us this Christmas: A service of lessons and carols with Discovery United Methodist musicians and friends, exploring the the nativity story in a new and exciting way. This event is 9:30 a.m. only.
Feb. 2-Kim Brown and Friends: Music of the Black Experience: Brown will lead the audience through a historical look at music that has shaped, impacted, and served as a rallying cry for black culture over the past 200 years. She will start with slave chants and lead us in time to today’s R&B music. Info at www.kimberlybrown.info.
March 8-Two Tap Trio: Two-time Live Ireland Awards “Best Vocalist of the Year” and flute player Norah Rendell, fiddler Mary Vanorny and guitarist Brian Miller are the Two Tap Trio. Formed in 2007 and based in the Twin Cities, the Two Tap Trio mixes driving fiddle and flute duets with Rendell's singing, underpinned by intricate guitar and bouzouki backing. The trio performs at festivals and concert halls throughout the Midwest. Info at www.twotaptrio.com.
May 24-Kayagum in Concert: Dr. Soojin Lee is a professional performer on the kayagum (Korean string instrument) and music educator. Currently, she teaches the kayagum and Korean drumming at MacPhail Center for Music. Soojin has delivered Korean music and drumming workshops in school and community settings. Before coming to the United States, she worked for the National Korean traditional music high school as a kayagum teacher.
For more information, visit www.discoveryumc.net; Facebook at Discovery United Methodist Church; or call 952-937-0063.
Discovery UMC is located at 275 Lake Dr. E., Chanhassen.