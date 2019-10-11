The possibility of a parking structure and/or development of trail connections in the city of Victoria may be linked to an additional local sales tax.
That was the summary of an informal meeting of Victoria business and property owners Friday morning at City Hall.
“I was pleased by the turnout and I think it’s always good to get information out there; to hear what the pulse is,” City Manager Dana Hardie said after the 45-minute session.
“What I heard was that there is not a lot of interest in a Special Services District because there are so many unknowns,” she added. “But there is potential interest in wanting to know more about a Local Option Sales Tax because it can be applied more broadly.”
SERVICE DISTRICT
In a nutshell, in an SSD, business and property owners in a particular segment of the city apply and are granted an additional sales tax, which would go toward (a) defined improvement project(s). It could include a variety of items, including parking, signage and streetscaping.
“The city has no authority to create it,” Hardie said. “It would all be on business owners who say, ‘Hey, we will define what area it will serve and we will essentially tax ourselves. We will pay a little bit more, but we want these special services.’”
The SSD idea was met with resistance, with some attendees suggesting taxes are already high enough for services provided.
The city of Chaska launched its Special Downtown Service District in 2015, in which commercial property owners and business owners make a collective contribution to the promotion, maintenance and development of that commercial district. Commercial properties in that district are assessed an additional service charge on their property tax statements.
According to the Downtown Chaska Business Alliance, that revenue is given to the Alliance to fund a variety of services and activities designed to attract more customers for area businesses. Those services and activities are above what the city ordinarily provides.
SALES TAX
A Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) concept received a more favorable response at Friday’s meeting in Victoria.
If approved, the city could impose a 0.25% to 1% percent sales tax onto general sales in the city, with that additional tax revenue going toward (a) defined project(s). In Victoria’s case, the additional tax revenue would most likely be directed toward development of a parking structure and/or trail connections, according to Hardie.
“Parking is the main impetus, but not the only item,” she said, adding that no particular location for a possible structure has been designated or discussed by the City Council. “There is not a shared understanding of the degree of the parking issue.”
“The city is hoping to make several trail connections in the next couple of years,” Hardie said. “We’ve heard loudly from the community that they are very important to the community.”
Preliminary estimates of a parking facility could range from $15,000 to $30,000 per stall for a 200-vehicle, multi-level structure, according to numbers mentioned Friday.
The city, from 2013 to 2017, averaged about $27 million in gross sales, Hardie said, but Tom Wartman of Victoria Burrow, suggested that number is likely closer to $30 million.
“The meeting was good in that we’re generally talking about improvements that are looking long-term for the city; and what are the options and how will things get paid for?” Wartman said after the meeting.
“I see parking as the major issue for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, when people are coming into downtown complaining that it took them 15 minutes to find a parking spot,” he added. “There are options (for a parking structure) and they need to be discovered and encouraged. When you are successful, you have parking problems. It’s a good problem to have.”
City staff will be presenting information about the possible tax addition ideas to the City Council at its Oct. 14 meeting, Hardie said. The public is invited to provide comment and input at the council’s meeting on Oct. 17.
“The first meeting is to educate the council and the public, basically about the local sales tax idea; like which cities are using it and what it could mean for businesses and residents here,” she said. “A big question is whether businesses believe that small tax will factor into whether people come to the city to eat, shop and be entertained.”
The communities of Excelsior, Elk River, West St. Paul and Rogers recently enacted a local sales tax. Excelsior’s 0.5% tax went into effect Oct. 1 and is primarily designed to generate funds for $7 million of improvements to Commons Park.
In order for a municipality to implement a local sales tax, it requires approval by voters in that municipality, permission by the state legislature and adoption by the local governing agency, such as a city council.