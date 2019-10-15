Downtown Chanhassen redevelopment projects are opening for business.
Aldi grocery store, at 551 W 78th St., is opening Wednesday, Oct. 16, according to a sign in front of the building.
Meanwhile, the grand opening of the adjacent Venue Apartments, a 134-unit building in downtown Chanhassen, is 4-7 p.m. Oct. 24.
“The development team, local representatives, investment partners, and members of the community at large will be in attendance at the open house — complete with a 'Great Gatsby' theme,” stated a press release. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m.
The apartment building, at 541 West 78th St., opened its doors for residential move-ins on Sept. 15. It has 70 units leased, with 57 residents already moved in, according to a press release.
The building includes studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with a rent range of approximately $1,100 to $2,500.
Roers Companies led the Venue development effort, while its sister company, Core Living, will manage it, the release stated. LHB Architects and Stevens Construction participated in the $32 million project.
Amenities include a bike café, rooftop skydeck, indoor club and coffee lounge, private patios and balconies, underground heated parking, a pet spa, sports simulator and fitness center.
“Our team is thrilled with how this development has come together,” stated Brian Roers, co-founder of Roers Companies. “Chanhassen is a vibrant community, and our new residents love that Venue brings an impressive combination of amenities, apartment finishes, and convenience to this thriving neighborhood in the heart of Chanhassen.”
Officials broke ground on the project in July 2018. Venue replaces the Frontier building, which had housed several businesses during its 59-year history.
The project received push-back from a group of residents concerned that the grocery store and mixed-use apartment building would change the character of downtown.
The council voted 3-2 to approve tax increment financing for the project in late 2017 and the project moved ahead.