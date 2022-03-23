The Victoria City Council approved a preliminary development agreement on March 14 calling for possible construction of a multi-level apartment complex in downtown Victoria.
“Victoria has been very fortunate to attract developers who see potential in locating business ventures here,” stated Mayor Deb McMillan, after the meeting. “Victoria has energy and a vibrancy that isn’t found everywhere. We have a responsibility to protect that as best we can and are always grateful to those who are interested and invested in our community.”
Marty Doll, Victoria Community and Economic Development director, emphasized that there are currently no construction plans, adding that those plans would be available within 90 days.
“The agreement (with Monarch Development Partners) memorializes that the city will work with the developer and have plans in 90 days,” Doll said, adding that the agreement precludes the city from selling the parking lot to some other entity.
Preliminary construction plans call for a mixed-use development project on property at 7928 Quamoclit (city parking lot) and 7492 Quamoclit (Gannon building).
If approved, the development is anticipated to include: 60-80 units of market-rate multi-family apartments (4-5 stories), amenities and private resident parking; commercial shell spaces totaling up to 6,000 square feet; and structured public parking of approximately 50-75 spaces.
Downtown parking needs has been a repeated topic of conversation as the city and its business district has grown.
“The developer wants to expand parking,” Doll said. “If it’s parking neutral or less, I’m not sure that the city council would be in favor of that. It will come down to what will they be able to build on the site?"
“I think their idea, if they can make it work, is to go underground; below grade one or two levels,” he added. “The developers will have to work with architect and engineer and see what fits and go to the city with their ideas.”
The agreement also indicates that the developer is seeking to negotiate financial assistance for the project, as well as proposing the city-owned property be sold to the developer at $1, with the intention that the public parking component would be turned back over to the city upon completion.
It also calls for the developer to pay up to $5,000 in city administrative/legal/engineering related to this feasibility/negotiation period; as well as cover the city's costs for surveying and TIF analysis, according to city records.
FIRE STATION
In another matter at the March 14 meeting, the council approved solicitation of bids for the fire station mezzanine construction project, which calls for a build-out of the upper level of the fire station to include additional office space, collaboration areas, and improved storage.
The preliminary cost estimate in the 2022 budget was $370,000, but current construction estimates are $468,857, not including furnishings, fixtures, equipment, and architectural fees. The remodeled area would include 3,788 square feet.