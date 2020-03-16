There is now a drive-through COVID-19 testing site and triage hotline call center, according to an announcement from Carver County and Ridgeview Medical Center.
"If you’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as difficulty breathing, fever and cough please call 952-361-1559, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., starting on Monday, March 16. Adults ages 18-75 years-old qualify for possible testing," states a Carver County press release.
"County Public Health staff will triage callers to see if they qualify for COVID-19 testing. If callers qualify, they’ll be directed to the drive-through testing site. There’s no cost associated with testing, administered by Ridgeview Medical Center staff," the release stated. "This rare public/private partnership serves our county through a coordinated, focused response, keeping our communities safe and lessening the burden on our county’s health-care facilities."