The Eden Prairie Lioness Lions Club's annual Art & Craft Fair is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Grace Church, 9301 Eden Prairie Road, Eden Prairie.
Admission and parking are free and door prizes are awarded throughout the day.
The fair features a variety of handcrafted items made by area artisans and crafters, with booth fees supporting the programs of the Eden Prairie Lioness Lions Club and the nonprofits it supports, like the Minnesota Eye Bank, PROP Food Shelf, Cornerstone, Eden Prairie School District and Friendship Ventures.
For more information, visit www.eplionessart-craft.com.