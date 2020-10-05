Emerald ash borers (EAB), insects who feed on ash trees and are known for killing the trees, have been discovered in Carver County, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
Carver and Sibley counties are the most-recent counties to be confirmed with EAB insects, making them No. 24 and No. 25 in the state. It's the first time EAB have been confirmed in the counties, the department said.
No firewood or ash tree material may be removed from the county, according to an "emergency quarantine" by the department.
"This will reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect," it said in a press release.
The department said EAB larvae tunnel under tree back and feed on essential parts of the tree, often killing them.
"EAB will have a major impact on Minnesota," the department said.