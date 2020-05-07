Elise Ryan
Chanhassen Mayor Elise Ryan is pictured after hanging a new "Congrats Grads" sign on West 78th Street.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

The city of Chanhassen is honoring local graduates with special banners throughout downtown.

Chanhassen Mayor Elise Ryan installed the first of 21 banners, along West 78th Street, across from City Center Park.

With help from Parks Superintendent Adam Beers and parks employee Gary Berg, Ryan climbed a ladder in the middle of the split road, and hung the inaugural banner Thursday morning.

The banners, which cost about $30 each, state “Congrats Grads,” with a Chanhassen logo and silhouettes of graduates throwing their hats in the air.

The banners are a way to show that the community is rallying behind all area graduates, despite the pandemic, Ryan said.

“It’s just a way for seniors to be acknowledged,” Ryan said. “The entire community is proud,” she said.

The banners will be up every spring moving forward, Ryan said.

