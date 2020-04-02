Chanhassen Elementary teachers decided they needed to lift school spirits, so they organized a car parade last Thursday morning.
“We pulled together,” said Lindsay Steding, the Chanhassen Elementary School art teacher. “We decided to meet in the parking lot of the school, and then have a parade in our own cars through town, along the bus routes, and wave to our students.”
Teachers met in the school parking lot beginning at 9 a.m., greeting each other from safe distances, and then went to work decorating their vehicles with balloons and signs. One teacher even brought a trumpet, which she played along the route.
Chanhassen Elementary School Principal Greg Lange had contacted all students earlier in the week to publicize the parade which would take place along the school’s bus routes. (Victoria Elementary School teachers also held a parade for their students.)
Mel Shine and her children Avery, first grade, and Maclinn, preschool, waited patiently, greeting other families lined up along the Frontier Trail, Pontiac Circle, Big Horn Trail bus route. Carver County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputy Josh Baker led the procession through the neighborhoods with lights flashing.
At the Reisdorf home in Lake Susan Hills, George, fourth grade; Samuel, second grade; and Ellen, kindergarten, drew Chanhassen Elementary shooting stars in chalk and other designs in their driveway to welcome the teachers and set up their lawn chairs to watch the parade. Their mom Erin had her mobile phone to video the parade. Further down the street, twins Leo and Lawton Miller with their mom Penny waved signs they’d made.
“We miss our kids,” Steding said. “We wanted to do something happy.”