WAYZATA — A factor other than E. Coli caused illness to swimmers in the Big Island area of Lake Minnetonka on the Fourth of July, said Dave Johnson, an epidemiology manager with Hennepin County Public Health.
At a July 12 news conference, he said 225 people have reported being sick. Several who called in got tested for their illness and one stool sample was collected, which was tested for 22 of the most common infectious diseases.
"We've continued to receive calls all week," Johnson said.
The outbreak in illness, while less common in lake settings compared to pools, is not unexpected, said Trisha Robinson, a supervisor of the waterborne diseases unit with the Minnesota Department of Health.
Johnson said they may never identify what the exact cause of the outbreak was.
However, Robinson said the residue on swimmers' bottoms from going to the bathroom can be enough to cause illness in others, if ingested from the water. The residue doesn't normally cause illness because people may not typically gather in such close proximity, as they did at Big Island on the Fourth of July.
"Dilution is the solution to the pollution," she said, "but in a congregated area ... then we could see something like this happen."
Experts suggest not swallowing lake water while swimming, to shower before and after swimming, and to not use the lake as a toilet.
The number of people who reported getting sick on the Fourth of July has gone up since the start of the week, with Johnson crediting this to more people calling in to report the illness after hearing about it in the news. He did stress that new cases — cases related to spending time on the lake after July 4 — have been reported.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, officials had returned 140 phone calls from people who said they were in the area over the weekend and reported being sick, Public Health said in a July 10 news release. Of those calls, 116 met the "case definition," meaning they were at Big Island and "have since exhibited symptoms of vomiting and/or multiple episodes of diarrhea."
The number of people who have gotten sick has grown since Tuesday, when Johnson told Lakeshore Weekly News the county was investigating more than 30 calls of people reporting they got sick.
The first call from someone reporting the sickness came in the morning of Monday, July 8, Johnson said during a news conference on Tuesday, July 9.
The symptoms have been seen in people of all ages, with Johnson noting many were young adults.
At least one person posted in the Lake Minnetonka Fan Club Facebook group saying her son and “several of his friends have been sick” since swimming near Big Island on July 4, noting their symptoms include “vomiting, fever, etc.”
“These symptoms are all consistent with illness spread via water,” Johnson told Lakeshore Weekly News on Tuesday, July 9.
E. coli and beaches
The E. Coli tested for in water is an "indicator organism," showing there is the possibility of fecal matter in the water, Robinson explained.
"It's a lot of could, could, could," she said, "but it's not a test for the actual pathogen that we talk about when people get sick."
Robinson and Johnson said it was a coincidence that Excelsior closed its swimming beaches on Tuesday, July 9, after weekly testing for E. Coli found levels above the recommended water quality standards, stressing it had nothing to do with the outbreak of illnesses at Big Island.
As of 7:18 p.m. on Friday, Excelsior's beaches remained closed. All other beaches on Lake Minnetonka were open, according to the county's website.
Hennepin County and some cities test many beaches regularly to make sure they're safe for swimming. Beach closures can be found at hennepin.us/beaches.