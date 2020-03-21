They are unique and impressive art displays.
Elynn Lepel combines varieties of textiles with paint and other items to produce meaningful and attractive pieces.
But the creations are bittersweet for Lepel.
Elynn Dittmer and Joel Lepel grew up in the Plato area, about 25 miles west of Chaska. They became high school sweethearts and headed off to different colleges; she to the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie and he to Minnesota State University, Mankato.
They married and traveled, largely following Joel’s baseball ambitions, which eventually landed him a longtime position in the Minnesota Twins system.
Elynn initially envisioned herself as a designer in New York City. She enjoyed putting her college clothing and textiles degree to good work by managing fabric stores in the South while Joel pursued his baseball career.
The couple returned to Plato and in 1990, their lone child, Taylor Marie, entered the world, “completely changing our lives for the better,” according to Elynn.
That creative youngster grew to enjoy, in part, dance, athletics and music, and was an exceptional student with ambitions favoring the medical field. Taylor was also a lifeguard and active in community events.
Taylor, like Elynn, enjoyed working with clothing during their respective 4-H years, and as Taylor reached her mid-teens, she mentioned that she too was interested in a possible career in design.
“She just always said to me, ‘Why aren’t you using your degree more, working with textiles more?’ She loved textiles,” Elynn said. “Right at the end she thought the same thing, about going into design like I did.”
The ‘end’ came in September 2006 when Taylor was killed in a single-car crash. She was 16. Others in the vehicle she was driving survived.
Lepel has used Taylor’s words of encouragement to vault her into creating artwork that combines her love of textiles and painting.
“I just remember her words to me, challenging me to use what I learned and love,” Lepel said, glancing at a picture of her daughter. “That has inspired me.”
UW-Stout Professor Jongeun Rhee, of the school’s apparel design and development department, appreciates how Lepel continues to utilize what she learned when earning her degree in 1979.
“It shows the skills we teach have long lasting value, regardless of the technology,” Rhee said. “She is using the disciplines that she embarked upon 40 years ago. It is a credit to her.”
FOUNDATION
Lepel uses her creative talents to raise funds for the Taylor Marie Lepel Memorial Foundation, which supports school, scholarship and community projects.
“I just really struggled, but art has really helped me a ton, and to be able to put what comes in through the art sales into the fund, well, you feel really good and it keeps her memory alive,” Lepel said. “People have been so supportive.”
Lepel got involved with watercolors and acrylics before taking a class in Florida from a woman who incorporated “a kind of collage with fabrics, tissue paper and other objects. She used textiles too, which is why I gravitated toward that.”
Lepel said she started to use more paint and varnish with her textiles and fabrics to create pieces which have drawn great attention.
DISPLAYS
Debbie Spencer of Eden Prairie enjoyed Lepel’s pieces while viewing them at the Chanhassen Library.
“I’ve seen mural quilts and this looked like a mural quilt in a way because it’s made out of fabric, but then I realized it was almost like a painting,” Spencer said, while gingerly touching the display. “There are so many mediums and the way that this was put together just really intrigued me.”
Lepel recently ended displays at the Chanhassen Library and Hutchinson Art Center, and previously had an exhibit at the Chaska Community Center. She currently has smaller pieces at the Carver County Art Consortium gallery in Victoria, along with some watercolor ‘fish’ cards.
Lepel’s creations are made at Tay n Kenz Studio, which is a makeshift art creation center in her home. It is named after her daughter and Kenzi, Taylor’s 8-year-old dog which died six months after Taylor.
Much of Lepel’s work carries a Minnesota theme — from the Twins to fishing and boating — “because it’s the Minnesota life that I love,” she said.
She has also made commissioned celebratory pieces for individuals and organizations, including some quite large pieces. Joel, whom Elynn calls her master framer, has done a large number of frames for her collection.
“It keeps me busy and I feel I am using my talents in a way to honor Taylor,” she said. “I hope people enjoy what I make and know how much it all means to me.”