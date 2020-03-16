The Bountiful Basket Food Shelf is experiencing a recent increase in the number of individuals that are visiting to receive food assistance.
The food shelf is seeking additional volunteers to assist with client visits in addition to picking up food from Target, Cub and Lunds & Byerlys, according to Tom Redman, Bountiful Basket board chair.
"Most of the volunteers at the Bountiful Basket are retired individuals, with some opting to stay home during the present COVID-19 pandemic," Redman stated.
"We will be discussing as a board Tuesday evening the option of our volunteers bagging food and bringing outside to people waiting, rather than having clients coming into the store. This would be attempt to lessen gathering and contact within the food shelf for the health benefit of our clients, as well as for our volunteers," Redman said.
Food and cash donations would also help the Eastern Carver County nonprofit food shelf in meeting an increased need, according to Redman. "We did notice an uptick in the amount of money that was donated online to the food shelf last week which undoubtedly is due to the pandemic," Redman said.
More info at 952-556-0244 or visit bountifulbasketfoodshelf.org.