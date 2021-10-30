Fare for All, a community program that offers affordable groceries offers its signature Holiday Packs will be available in November and December.
“Every year we look forward to offering food for the holidays at great prices for our community. In a time when so many families need affordable and healthy food, we want to offer accessible options for everyone to be able to prepare a holiday meal,” said Lindsey Countryman, program coordinator.
One option to pick up a Holiday Packs is at Fare For All’s Chaska location at Crown of Glory Lutheran, 1141 Cardinal St.
The holiday sales in Chaska will be indoors with masks and physical distancing on Thursday, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16 from 4-6 p.m. No need to call or register in advance.
The (all frozen) content of the November Holiday Pack ($30) includes a 8-10 pound Jennie-O turkey, 2.5 pound garlic pork loin and 27 ounce pumpkin pie.
For the same price, the all-frozen content of the December Holiday Pack includes: 6+ pound bone-in ham, 2.5 pounds boneless rotisserie chicken, a 1.5 pound Hormel pork tenderloin.
Limit one per household; contents subject to change based on availability.
More info at www.fareforall.org or www.facebook.com/fareforall/.