Fare For All, a program of The Food Group, purchases fresh fruits and vegetables and frozen meats in bulk and passes on the savings.
Participants can save up to 40 percent on food purchases, with a $30 "holiday pack" in both November and December.
In addition to Fare For All’s usual fresh produce pack, and small and large frozen meat packs, all locations will have the November and December holiday pack, including Crown of Glory Lutheran Church in Chaska.
The (all frozen) content of the November holiday pack includes: Jennie-O Whole Turkey, 9-10 pounds; Chicken Breasts, 2.4 pounds; Johnsonville 4 Cheese Italian Sausage, 19 ounces; Rotisserie Turkey Tenderloin, 1.5 pounds; Sage Pork Sausage, 1 pound; Green Beans (2), 16 ounces; and Mrs. Smith's Pumpkin Pie, 9 in. The December pack will include spiral-cut ham with similar fixings. All items subject to change based on availability.
Fare For All is community-based, community-supported and open to the public. It accepts cash, debit, credit and EBT.
The Crown of Glory Fare For All sale is held once a month at 1141 Cardinal St., Chaska. The holiday distribution dates are 4-6 p.m. Nov. 21 and Dec. 19. No need to call or register in advance.
More info at www.fareforall.org or www.facebook.com/fareforall.