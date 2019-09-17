The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen held the official opening of its new “Farm at the Arb” during a Saturday festival.Hundreds of visitors explored the new agricultural interpretive site, while enjoying games, food and music on Arboretum grounds.The Farm at the Arb will display a variety of Minnesota crops, vegetable gardens and fruit trees. The site is adjacent to the Tashjian Bee & Pollinator Discovery Center.Ultimately there will be an orchard and vineyard at the site, as well as rotating community gardens, according to Susie Hopper, Arboretum media specialist. Plans also call for a summer garden and the statewide headquarters of the University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener program.The site includes a large lawn for events, and the site and barn are available to rent, Hopper said.The renovation and development of the site cost $5.4 million, Hopper said.We’re enormously grateful to all the donors and sponsors who helped us make this happen, because without them the Farm at the Arb would not exist,” she said.