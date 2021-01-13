Chanhassen's 28th annual February Festival (Feb Fest) runs 12 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1 through 11:59 Saturday, Feb. 6
The popular fishing contest will take place in an on-your-own format this year, according to the city of Chanhassen, with participants being allowed to fish any lake in Carver County. Eligible fish species are northern, sunfish, crappie, walleye, and perch, and fish must be alive to be eligible.
Fish entries will be submitted via e-mail to ptandon@ci.chanhassen.mn.us, and over $4,500 in prizes will be awarded to the top 50 fish, measured by length in inches.
Tickets are $10 per person, and can be purchased online at www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us/febfest. The event is sponsored by T-Mobile.
MEDALLION HUNT
The annual Feb Fest Medallion Hunt will also take place the week of Feb. 1. The medallion will be hidden in a Chanhassen City-owned park, with searching occurring from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
The winner of the medallion hunt will receive a prize basket, valued at over $500 and sponsored by Charter Bank in Chanhassen.
Clues to the hunt will be posted at 9 a.m. on weekdays beginning Feb. 1 at www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us/medallion, and on the front door of Charter Bank at 455 Pond Promenade in Chanhassen.
For more information on both events, and to register for the fishing contest, visit www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us/febfest or call 952-227-1100.