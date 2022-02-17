February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, according to a Southern Valley Alliance press release.
Nationally, the month is focused on advocacy and education to stop dating abuse before it starts. According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, one in 10 high school students has experienced some form of physical violence from a partner in the last year.
“'Talk About It' is the theme for Teen Dating Violence Awareness month 2022 and opens a door for adults and youth to have meaningful conversations about healthy relationships,” stated Southern Valley Alliance Executive Director Christie Larson. “One of our goals at SVA is to educate teens about the dynamics of unhealthy relationships and empower them to talk to a trusted adult if they have questions or need help.”
SVA partners with local schools, churches, and organizations to talk about healthy relationships, teen dating violence, and other domestic abuse topics. For more information contact SVA at svamn.org or call 952-873-4214.
SVA is a non-profit organization that provides services and support for victims of domestic violence in Scott and Carver counties. Last year, SVA was able to provide services for 817 victim-survivors within the community.