2020 hasn’t exactly been the most uplifting year.
So while the Villager is still publishing our top 10 stories of the year, we thought we’d try something different this time around: the 10 best “feel good” stories of 2020. After all, everyone could use some good news.
What's something great that happened to you in this tough year? Let us know on our Facebook page or at editor@chanvillager.com.
1. Chanhassen Red Birds are three-peat champs
The Chanhassen Red Birds amateur baseball team were consistently bright spot in the midst of sports shutdowns. With 24 wins out of 25 games in 2020, the team easily made it to the final rounds and became three-time consecutive state champions this September.
"That was sweet. I honestly can't describe it," said Chanhassen catcher Ben Livorsi after their historic win. "It never gets old ... You never get tired of winning, being the best in something.”
Year of parades
With social distancing guidelines in effect, residents had to get creative if they wanted to see their friends, coworkers, and neighbors — so why not throw a parade?
Teachers and staff decorated their cars and drove through neighborhoods filled with students to rejoice at the end of the school year. Chanhassen High School seniors celebrated their graduation via a drive-thru ceremony. Retiring teachers and principals were surprised with a car parade. Despite the ceremony being postponed, would-be wedding guests drove by a happy couple’s home to acknowledge their original date.
Though modifications had to be made, Carver County residents kept their spirits high (and their cars fueled).
Local man ends decades of homelessness with Carver County help
After 20 years of living outdoors, Chaska native Paul Lipinski, 60, came out of the woods in January to ask for help. His former home, hidden from highways and trails, was made of domed tents, cardboard shelters and tattered tarps — but was no match for the bitter Minnesota cold.
After a maintenance worker noticed Lipinski outside the Government Center, the Carver County Health and Human Services department “wrapped their arms around him”, said housing unit supervisor Jen Romero. With assistance from various county programs, Lipinski was able to go from tent to hotel room to a downtown Chaska studio apartment by early March.
Lipinski was happy with his new digs. "I love it. I have everything I need now,” he smiled.
Animal shelters see a continued spike in adoptions, foster homes
Pet adoptions surged in the beginning of the pandemic — with all that extra time at home, why not bring in a furry friend? Local animal shelters and rescues in Carver County saw record numbers.
Dogs receive so many applications that they have to take the listings off their website within a few days, said Carver Scott Humane Society director Stacy McDonald. The shortage also helps prospective adopters look at and adopt animals they might not normally consider, like senior cats, added Southwest Metro Animal Rescue board president Cristi Emerson.
Even foster homes are increasing — like Susan Timmerman’s “Suzette’s Home for Unwed Wayward Floofs," where she fosters pregnant cats and their kittens until they’re ready for adoption.
“Fostering helps them be happy, well-adjusted critters before they go out into the world,” said Timmerman.
New nonprofit provides secure, affordable housing for young families
The New Beginnings program has offered an alternative to traditional schooling for pregnant and parenting ISD 288 students for over 40 years — with great success, said longtime New Beginnings teacher Jill Engeswick. But after graduation, many are left without a support system or a place to stay.
That’s why Engeswick, New Beginnings teacher Sue Schmidt and Russell St John started Beyond New Beginnings, a new nonprofit organization providing safe, affordable housing to New Beginnings students. The three secured a Chaska four-unit building in record time to house young families and provide more support programs to help them succeed post-graduation. As of November, four families were set to move into their own apartments by Christmas.
“What’s more important than our young members of society who have been pushed to the side? As a community, we love and care for them. We want to help get them to a better place,” St John said.
Chanhassen baby born "on the run"
Poppy Zeman didn’t exactly have a normal welcome to the world — parents Sarah and Alex Zeman delivered their third child at the intersection of Galpin Boulevard and Lake Lucy Road in May.
The Chanhassen couple was planning on dropping off their daughter before continuing to a Maple Grove hospital, but with firefighters standing by and the paramedic’s help halfway through, Poppy was born under the stars, as Alex said.
“We feel that if you are born about a month early on the side of the road in a pandemic, you must be destined for greatness,” Sarah said. “If we have another one, we’ll probably get a hotel room by the hospital a few weeks ahead of time.”
Middle schooler sews 50 masks in a week for Chanhassen Elementary
Seventh-grader Addie Eckoff has been sewing since she was in second grade, but a Youtube video this summer took her to the next level. In it, a girl made 100 face masks in just two days — “and I saw that and was like, if she can do it, I can do it. But she didn’t sleep, and obviously I have to sleep,” Addie laughed.
With her sewing machine and a box of fabric at the ready, the 12-year-old sat down and made 25 patterned, colorful masks in just one day for the students at Chanhassen Elementary School. While she took a couple breaks, by the end of the week, she had 50 ready to donate to any elementary school student in need.
“It was such a pleasant surprise. She’s by far the youngest seamstress we’ve seen donate. Her actions are a wonderful testament to how much she cares for her community,” CES Principal Greg Lange said.
Neighbors create life-sized Candy Land
On a cloudy September afternoon, Crystal Alvarez transformed Southwest Village into a life-sized, playable Candyland board, free for any family to come and explore. Thanks to helpful neighborhood volunteers, the group spent six weeks creating handmade 130 giant lollipops, an eight-foot-tall ice cream cone, giant boxes of Lemonheads and Skittles, a grand archway made of peppermints and more.
With the pandemic creating social and literal distance between neighbors, Alvarez wanted to do something kind to connect her neighborhood, she said. Over 150 visitors stopped by to play through the giant board game.
“I just hope this is an inspiration to people to love their neighbors. It doesn’t have to be grand gestures, but it’s so rewarding. I’ve been blown away by their generosity,” Alvarez said. “I got to interact with the neighbors and learn what great people they are ... otherwise, I would have missed out on it all.”
Woman wins first place in Special Olympics rhythmic dance
The 2020 Special Olympics may have been virtual, but that didn’t stop 22-year-old Paz Mandara from performing in a rhinestone-laden leotard outfit and matching mask — and winning first place in rhythmic dance.
Mandara, who has long-suffered with a series of medical issues and primarily lived in the hospital for 13 years, was diagnosed with Hirschsprung’s disease after moving to the Twin Cities a few years ago. Thanks to Minnesota’s medical care, Mandara’s dreams of becoming a gymnast came true with the help of her mother Holly.
After winning several gold medals in last year’s Special Olympics, she set her sights on qualifying in rhythmic gymnastics. Though she was forced to change her routine last-minute, her performance to “Into the Unknown” wowed both judges and the dozen spectators at the Chanhassen Rec Center.
“It wasn’t easy to switch apparatuses, but I’m glad I did,” Paz said, with her shining eyes a giveaway to the smile beneath her mask. “I love to perform and love to dance. It’s all just too wonderful.”
Residents band together to rescue owlet
Chanhassen Historical Society president Paula Atkins was out on her daily dog walk in April when she spotted a little white fluff ball against a tree — which turned out to be a baby great horned owl she nicknamed Errol. With the cold night approaching, the nest out of reach and her dog sniffing around, she knew she had to do something, fast.
With the help of her family, the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center, the Chanhassen Fire Department and eager volunteers, they came up with a plan to save the owlet. The Raptor Center built a stronger nest made of natural materials and successfully placed Errol in his new home within 36 hours of his discovery.
The moral of this story is to pay attention to nature,” Atkins wrote. “We are so fortunate to be surrounded by wildlife in Chanhassen.”