The Chanhassen AutoPlex hosts its final Cars and Caves event of the year 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 28.
The free and family-friendly auto activity features a variety of cars, including classics, hot rods, muscle cars and exotics. Voluntary donations for the Chanhassen Fire Department will be accepted at the door, according to a press release.
Guests are encouraged to drive to the AutoPlex in their collector, classic or exotic car in the designated exhibition space. All guests are encouraged to arrive early due to limited on-site parking (gates open at 7:30 a.m.). Coffee, beverages and food will be provided by local food trucks.
Cars & Caves events feature collector, classic and exotic cars and motorcycles displayed all throughout the AutoPlex’s 120 garage condominiums. The nationally-known “man caves” are themed to reflect the owners’ specific interests along with their personal car and automobilia collections, according to the release.
The Chanhassen AutoPlex is located at 8150 Audubon Road, Chanhassen. Info at chanhassenautoplex.com/cars-and-caves.