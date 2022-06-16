The annual Firecracker Run is on the morning of the Fourth of July.
The run passes through historic downtown Excelsior and along Lake Minnetonka as runners navigate the 1 mile, 5K or 10K route. The event includes rest stops live music and enthusiastic volunteers.
The Firecracker Run kicks off a full day of festivities in downtown Excelsior that includes a kid’s parade, popsicle social and fireworks.
Minnetonka Community Education coordinates the event, with 30% of the proceeds donated to the chamber for the Excelsior Fourth of July fireworks display.
Volunteers, who receive an event T-shirt, are being sought for the event. Visit https://tinyurl.com/EXFCVolunteer to learn more about volunteering for the event.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/EXFirecracker2022 or call 952-401-6800 to learn more about the Excelsior Firecracker Run, to register as a runner, or to volunteer.