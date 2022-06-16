Firecracker Run

Minnetonka Community Education coordinates the Excelsior Firecracker running events.

 Submitted photo

The annual Firecracker Run is on the morning of the Fourth of July.

The run passes through historic downtown Excelsior and along Lake Minnetonka as runners navigate the 1 mile, 5K or 10K route. The event includes rest stops live music and enthusiastic volunteers.

The Firecracker Run kicks off a full day of festivities in downtown Excelsior that includes a kid’s parade, popsicle social and fireworks.

Minnetonka Community Education coordinates the event, with 30% of the proceeds donated to the chamber for the Excelsior Fourth of July fireworks display.

Volunteers, who receive an event T-shirt, are being sought for the event. Visit https://tinyurl.com/EXFCVolunteer to learn more about volunteering for the event.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/EXFirecracker2022 or call 952-401-6800 to learn more about the Excelsior Firecracker Run, to register as a runner, or to volunteer.

