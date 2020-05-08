Four area firefighter relief associations recently joined together to contribute $6,000 to the Bountiful Basket Food Shelf of eastern Carver County.
In essence, that multiplies into about $54,000 worth of food that can be purchased from food banks, according to Food Shelf Board Chair Tom Redman.
“It’s just a wonderful thing these relief organizations have done,” Redman said, adding that each $1 translates into about $9 worth of food bank purchasing power.
“We get a lot of donations from people in eastern Carver County, and we appreciate them all, but I think this one is special because it comes from each one of the fire relief associations of the cities that we serve,” he said. “It will allow us to provide more food to more people who are in need and allow us to continue with our mobile food shelf efforts.”
It was about a year ago that the food shelf started bringing food to specific locations to better meet needs of those who are, in part: elderly; struggling with addictions and housing; or have other social concerns.
“So many people are working together to help in so many ways,” Redman said, adding that a total of about 40,000 pounds of food was donated to around 1,400 people in April. “This donation will help so many.”
Firefighter relief associations from Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria each donated $1,500 to the food shelf, a nonprofit managed and operated by volunteers.
“It is our way of giving back to our communities that support us,” said Gregg Davies, interim president of the Chaska relief association. “We encourage other organizations or individuals to help by donating to the charitable organizations that serve our communities.”
“When our local firefighters heard that members of our communities are facing food insecurity due to COVID-19, they immediately stepped up to the plate to help,” said Julia Coleman, Chanhassen city councilor and member of that city’s relief association. “This is another example of how these brave men and women work tirelessly for the communities they protect.”
Coleman, whose husband Jacob is on the Chanhassen Fire Department, said the relief associations organize and represent their fire departments; raising funds to help with their own operations and community needs. The associations are funded by members of the communities.
Coleman said the combined relief associations’ effort was designed to have a big impact.
“Obviously the pandemic is impacting all of the world, all of Carver County, so the relief associations wanted to join forces to have the greatest impact possible to assist an organization that is really critical right now,” she said. “With all the unemployment right now, food insecurity is really a big problem, so that’s why we chose Bountiful Basket, because they have seen such a spike in demand in services.
“While food is appreciated, they can do so much more with actual cash donations,” Coleman said. “We’re so happy to help.”