The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is hosting its first firefly viewing event after dark for participants to explore the gardens and see the spectacular creatures. The eight-night event, ending on July 17, sold out.
According to Wendy Composto, the event coordinator, the after-hours experience at the Arboretum isn’t something that people typically get to see. Visitors can spend some time in the gardens before dark, then take one or more of the three viewing routes where fireflies congregate. The routes include the Wildflower Garden, Three Mile Walk path and the Trek to the Farm at the Arb.
“The night is just exploring those and letting them be kids again and have the magical experience with the fireflies,” Composto said.
It was rewarding for Composto to walk around the Arboretum during the firefly event, witnessing people in awe, she said, adding there were even some owls screeching and hooting that visitors got a kick out of. Composto hopes to continue putting on the firefly viewing event for years to come. Attendance is purposely kept low, at around 250 people, to ensure visitors the best firefly viewing, she said.
More info at arb.umn.edu/content/firefly-viewing-nights.