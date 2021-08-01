The Firehouse Drive-In is Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7 in Cologne.
The event is organized by the Cologne Fire Department Relief Association, with a 50- by 30-foot movie screen and a concession stand.
Friday features “Secret Life of Pets 2” and “Smokey and the Bandit." The Saturday lineup includes: “Sonic the Hedgehog” followed by “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."
On both nights, kids will be able to enjoy a fire truck ride. There is also a bounce houses and a playground. The fire department will host a smoke house, teaching kids what to do in case of an emergency.
Gates open at 6 p.m. both days, with kid activities starting at that same time. Show up early and bring lawn chairs, blankets and radios (to listen to the movie if you are outside your car).
Parking passes are $25 each per night in advance, or $30 at the gate. Attendees in classic cars will receive VIP parking in the first or second row.
More info, and order parking passes at www.firehousedrivein.com. The event takes place at the Village Park in Cologne, at the southwest corner of Highway 212 and County Road 53.