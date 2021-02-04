The 2021 Feb Fest Medallion has been found.
Hidden in a grove of trees near the Lake Ann Park fishing dock, the medallion was claimed Wednesday morning by Ben Allrich. Unlike last year’s winner, who had searched for the medallion every year for 27 years, this was Allrich’s first time on the hunt.
“I’ve lived here almost all my life, but had never heard of the medallion before ... my mom told me about it on Monday, so my girlfriend and I went looking. It was an excuse to get out, get some exercise and have a fun way to keep busy,” he said. “Finding it was a bonus.”
The first clue wasn’t very specific, so Allrich and his girlfriend checked out hockey rinks in the area. When the second clue was released Tuesday (which included the phrase “these are just thoughts I have as I sit by the shore”), he and his mom went to Lake Ann’s fishing docks.
But it was the third clue that had Allrich fully convinced the medallion was at Lake Ann — “I thought it was so clear there would be a bunch of people already looking,” he said. He grabbed some breakfast, headed to the docks around 10 a.m. and told himself he wouldn’t leave until he (or someone else) found it.
It only took about 10 minutes for him to spot the medallion at about waist-height in a tree. In total, he searched around 3-1/2 hours over the course of three days.
“I was on the phone with my buddy, and I look down and see this shiny, acrylic thing that obviously doesn’t belong. So I say, “I think I found it,” and he goes, “No, you didn’t,” he laughed. “I told him, yes, I really did!”
This year’s prize basket included gift certificates to Paisley Park, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres and Tequila Butcher, along with other merchandise like a tumbler, blanket and heavy insulated lunchbox. Allrich plans to give the Paisley Park card to his mom, a big Prince fan, and will take his girlfriend to a show at CDT.
Allrich said because his new job doesn’t start until the end of February, he had plenty of time to search this year. He might have less free time in 2022, but he’ll still join the hunt again.
“Next year it’ll be tougher, but I’ll be back,” he said.