Marge and Mary Benedict of Waconia peered at several shiny vehicles that lined downtown streets in Victoria on Wednesday, June 8, during Victoria Classic Car Night.
“We don’t know anything about cars, other than how colorful some of them are,” Marge, 72, said while smiling at her sister. “Some of them are even older than I am.”
“We come here at least once a year to look have a bite to eat, look at the really beautiful and fancy cars, and maybe see some old friends,” said Mary. “It was a beautiful day and evening, so we thought this would be the perfect time to visit. It was.”
The car nights are 5-8 p.m., the second and fourth Wednesday of the month, June 8-Sept. 28.
A combination of pleasant weather and a desire “for people to get out and have some fun” were two of the reasons the first night of car shows this season was so successful, according to Nathan Servey, president of the Victoria Business Association, which hosts the event.
A total of 367 vehicles were on display.
“It was a bigger show in that we typically don’t see those numbers until the middle of the season,” Servey said. “It was an awesome turnout for our first show, so people were super happy.”
Servey added that two downtown restaurants “said it was the best night they ever had for sales. There were a lot of pedestrians out. It was awesome to see so many spectators.”
Concerts at the nearby Charlson Thun Community Bandstand coincide with the car show. The concert series runs 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 8 to Aug. 10.