The city of Chanhassen has selected five finalists vying to replace former city manager Todd Gerhardt, who retired in June.
According to a city of Chanhassen press release, the finalist candidates include:
- Mike Darrow: Previously the city administrator in New Richmond, Wisconsin, he has served and advised local government for 14 years, including in the city of Gilbert, Minnesota, and as interim community development director in Roseville.
- Laurie Hokkanen: Currently the administrative services director for Plymouth, she has served in local government for 16 years, including positions with the cities of Victoria and Chanhassen.
- David McKnight: Currently the city administrator for Farmington, he has served in local government for 25 years, including administrator positions for the city of Mendota Heights and Dodge and Redwood counties.
- Jim Wall: Currently a vice wing commander in the U.S. Air Force, he has served in Air Force leadership positions for 23 years, including performing tours of duty in Kuwait and Afghanistan.
- Jason Ziemer: Currently the community development coordinator for Rogers, he has served in local government for 14 years, including management positions in North St. Paul and Maple Plain.
The City Council will interview candidates the week of Jan. 20. Questions on the process can be directed to Interim City Manager Heather Johnston at 952-227-1119 or hjohnston@ci.chanhassen.mn.us.