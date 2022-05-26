Carver County Environmental Services partnered with Chanhassen-based nonprofit “A Better Society” to bring the first fix-it clinic to Carver County on April 30.
The event offered residents an opportunity to sit down with a volunteer fixer to talk about their item and hopefully have it fixed. If an item could not be fixed volunteers tried their best to diagnose the problem and provide the resident with options to do so, according to a Carver County press release.
During the event around a dozen volunteers helped attendees fix more than 400 pounds of items that may have otherwise ended up in local landfills. These items included vacuums, clothing, small engines, bicycles and even one little boy’s Mickey Mouse lamp that has survived through at least four generations.
The next fix-it clinic is already scheduled for Saturday, July 30. To receive event notifications regarding details and sign-up, or to volunteer, contact Jamie Marsh, jmarsh@co.carver.mn.us or Environmental Services at 952-361-1800.