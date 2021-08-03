A Chaska-based nonprofit group that helps veterans in need is hosting its annual car show Saturday, Aug. 7.
“We’re on the grass, in the shade, and the venue is like no other,” said Flags and Honor of Minnesota President Scott Bradley.
Flags and Honor is holding its annual Car, Bike and Tractor Show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in City Square Park, 300 Chestnut St. N., Chaska. This year’s event — appropriately — features vehicles from the Armed Forces.
“We’ve got some cool military vehicles. Some active-duty National Guard soldiers are bringing in new equipment, and we’ve got some reconditioned military equipment dating back to the Korean War,” Bradley said.
That includes vintage Jeeps and a “deuce and a half” (2-1/2-ton) truck. There will also be re-enactors on hand with the equipment.
“We’re hoping that will continue year after year after year and that part of our show will grow,” Bradley said, of the military vehicles.
VINTAGE
Entry is free to spectators, but those displaying vehicles are asked for a $10 donation, as well as a nonperishable food item for the Bountiful Basket Food Shelf.
Bradley invites owners of local unique vehicles to participate.
“Whatever you’re proud of to drive — whatever you’d like to share with the community,” he said.
The event will include food from Bradley’s own food truck Whitey’s Firehouse BBQ, as well as food from Cuzzy’s Brick House. “Everything is very affordable,” he said, of the food and drinks.
“The venue itself is on the grass in Chaska’s City Square Park under the shade trees and it’s kind of an old town car show — everybody brings their lawn chairs, have a couple of beverages and something to eat and walk around. It’s not the hustle-and-bustle car show,” Bradley said. “But we also get some of the best street rods in the state.”
A DJ will be playing music from the gazebo at the center of the park. There will be trivia, door prizes, and a live auction.
Event sponsors include Chaska Lions Club, American Legion Post 57, MyPillow and King Cargo Van.
HELPING VETERANS
The fundraiser allows Flags and Honor to continue its charitable work throughout the community.
The group is 100% volunteer “and 95+% of our income goes directly back to local veterans and their families,” Bradley said.
In past years, this has meant that $10,000-$20,000 is distributed annually to local veterans or their families. The group works with Carver County Veteran Services, which receives requests from veterans in need. If a car needs repair, or rent needs to be paid, the group will write a check directly to the service shop or landlord.
The month before Christmas, the group hands out over $5,000 in gift cards, so veterans can buy gifts for their families.
This fall the group is partnering with the Wounded Warrior Project and the Marsh Lake Hunting Club to provide food for a veterans hunting party.
The group also has its own honor guard to assist veterans service organizations when needed. Early last year, group members rushed to help a WWII veteran and his wife move into a senior living facility as the state moved into pandemic lockdown.