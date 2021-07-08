The city of Chanhassen is now utilizing FlashVote, an online survey tool, to connect with residents and get their input on local issues.
When the Chanhassen City Council adopted its new strategic plan in April, it set communication as one of its five strategic priorities, said Chanhassen City Manager Laurie Hokkanen.
The City Council is looking for authentic community engagement, Hokkanen said. FlashVote allows residents to engage in a meaningful way, but more on their terms. Many people make the time to come to an open house or a meeting, but city staff members are aware that those forums don’t work for everyone.
Another benefit to FlashVote is that it provides statistically valid feedback. When the city receives responses from a survey, it can generalize the results for the entire community, Hokkanen said.
“That’s something that we can’t do based on ... who participates in an open house,” Hokkanen said.
GROWING PARTICIPATION
The city signed up for FlashVote in May. So far, one survey has been conducted, which focused on communications. The survey asked how residents want to get information and how the city can do better. 244 residents participated in the survey and as of publication of this article, 354 residents have signed up for FlashVote.
According to Hokkanen, residents engaged in a respectful and constructive manner in the first survey and the results will be useful for the city. The surveys are a way to crowdsource ideas and feedback from the smart and talented people in the community, she said.
City staff members hope to see participation grow. The more participation the city gets, the lower its margin of error will be, Hokkanen said. Once FlashVote users create an account, they tend to stay engaged and provide feedback on other issues, she said.
“I just hope to provide another component of public feedback for the City Council and staff to consider as they make decisions,” Hokkanen said. She hopes the city can “make better decisions that serve our residents the best that we possibly can.”
Each FlashVote survey consists of no more than five questions that take a few minutes to complete. Residents will receive no more than 12 surveys a year and have 48 hours to complete the survey from when it opens. The surveys will focus on any topic in which public opinion would be helpful to the city council in decision making, including projects, budget priorities or policies.
The city never publishes what the topic of the survey will be ahead of time, in order to preserve their scientific validity, Hokkanen said. The survey results are anonymous so that residents are able to give authentic feedback.
SURVEY RESULTS
Anyone can see the results of the surveys, which are posted on the city’s website, ci.chanhassen.mn.us. Residents with a FlashVote account will get an email one day after the survey closes with a link to the results.
“I think people really appreciate that it’s very transparent,” Hokkanen said. “This is so immediate and people can really see — did my feedback match up with what my friends and neighbors thought.”
A misconception Hokkanen wants to avoid is that the survey is only available for people who are computer savvy. Participants can receive surveys via email, text message, phone call or online. The tool is inclusive of people who aren’t as comfortable with technology, she said.
“I’m a big fan of technology, but I don’t want people to feel unnecessarily left behind,” Hokkanen said.
COMMUNITY VOICE
Mark von Oven has lived in Chanhassen with his family for nearly five years. A few years ago, von Oven began getting more involved with the city and has served as a planning commissioner for over a year.
Through his involvement, he’s noticed that the people in public service have a desire to involve and inform the community, but didn’t have a great way to reach the public. According to von Oven, FlashVote has a lot of potential to gather resident’s voices.
“When people feel more involved it ... creates momentum in a city,” von Oven said. If the survey has the potential to get more people involved and feel like their voices are heard, “I think that’s good for everybody.”
FlashVote has a similar approach as the retail and advertising industry, which is to meet people where they are, von Oven said. He thinks it is important that the city keep questions to a minimum so that residents don’t get burned out.
“I just think it’s a really powerful tool,” von Oven said. “I would encourage people to sign up and give it a try.”