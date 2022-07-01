COVID-19 cases continue to drop.
Cases had risen from March through the middle of May. At its peak, the last spike had a seven-day hospitalization average of 175 in Scott County and 204 in Carver County.
By comparison, at the height of the Omicron spike, the average was around 600 in each county.
The spike in May impacted many elderly residents, who were the first to receive the vaccines when they were rolled out. Carver County Public Health Director Richard Scott thinks this might be because the efficacy of the initial vaccine doses are waning. He encourages people to remain up-to-date on vaccines and boosters for this reason.
Another reason for the spike was people just wanting to get back together, Scott said. “I think many people are not as concerned about COVID. I think there seems to be a general thought about moving from primary prevention of COVID to early identification and treatment.”
“Hospitalization didn’t peak as high for Minnesota. Which is good,” said Scott County Public Health Emergency Preparedness coordinator Amanda Samuelson at the June 21 Scott County Board of Commissioners meeting. “That indicates the vaccinations and boosters are helping to prevent most of the severe illnesses and hospitalization.”