A former "American Idol" finalist recently performed a concert at Cornerstone Village in Victoria to help bring awareness to those with developmental disabilities and their caregivers.
In that concert, Jessica Meuse, 30, of Alabama, who finished fourth in the 13th season of "American Idol," performs a song she wrote, “Because You Love Me.”
Meuse’s performance, which was recorded last week, is one of several free virtual concerts by Bethesda Lutheran Communities designed to raise spirits and awareness during March’s National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
Meuse’s concert can be found at IncludeAllAbilities.com. The concert series also includes: March 18, "At Home with the Cash Family"; and March 25, "Better Together: A Free Virtual Concert Featuring Crowder." More information about all the concerts can be found at Bethesdalc.org and IncludeAllAbilities.com.
Meuse, in an interview Sunday, said it took her only a short period of time to write her song after visiting Bethesda’s headquarters in Watertown, Wisconsin. She was asked to be part of the company’s marketing effort after meeting a top company official at an event in Nashville.
“I flew up there and when I saw the people at Bethesda, it made me more aware of those with disabilities and taught me a lot; seeing everybody and what they do,” Meuse said. “They give them jobs, care, housing.
“It’s really cool to see humans helping each other in a time when humans need to be helping each other,” she emphasized. “People with developmental disabilities are not different than us; they just have different ways of expressing themselves. I just want to help spread their message.”
Meuse, who is doing pre-med work toward a psychiatry degree, when asked about her song, said: “I’d love to see the song get out there and spread a positive message of love and forgiveness. The world needs that more now than ever. There really is a lot of good in the world and I’d like to help make sure that doesn’t get overshadowed by the toxic messages out there.”
After visiting Bethesda, Meuse said she had “like a divine occurrence. I immediately felt if you love me, nothing is impossible.”
When asked what the word “you” stands for in her song, Meuse answered: “It can be about someone who loves somebody, about someone taking care of somebody; about the effect someone with different abilities has on their caretaker, or their family; it can be any kind of love; or it can be spiritual.”
“For me, it’s my spirituality,” said Meuse, who considers herself an alternative country artist. “A lot of times that's what gets me through hardships and difficult times; when I am at the bottom, struggling.”
The virtual concert are designed to raise awareness of the challenges and opportunities people with disabilities face, and how far they’ve come in achieving independence and lives of promise.
Bethesda, a national nonprofit organization supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, opened its Cornerstone Village campus in Victoria last fall. It provides homes and other services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as well as housing and activities for other members of the community.